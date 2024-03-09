Home page World

From: Stella Henrich, Karolin Schaefer

A trick saves the life of a twelve-year-old boy: Suddenly a leopard crept through the door while he was sitting on the sofa. (Screenshot) © Screenshot X (formerly Twitter)

Sharp canine teeth and razor-sharp claws: a big cat suddenly sneaks through the door and puts a boy in danger. The video is going viral online.

Mumbai – Encounters with dangerous animals can be fatal. This is what happened last year Man attacked and fatally injured by shark in Egypt been. On the other hand, an animal encounter with a big cat in India ended much more lightly.

Leopard sneaks through the door: 12-year-old saves himself with a trick

Twelve-year-old Mohit Ahire in the Indian state of Maharashtra must have experienced a great shock when he suddenly came across a leopard. The child was sitting on an office sofa playing on his smartphone when the animal sneaked through the door into the building. Because of their sole pads under their paws, leopards move almost silently.

However, the animal didn't take any notice of the boy, but moved on without hesitation. Instead of screaming out of fear or running away from the big cat in a hurry, the twelve-year-old remained completely calm. That reported indiatvnews.com. The boy quickly decided to climb off the sofa, leave the room and close the door behind him.

Surveillance camera films predator sneaking past boy

The scenario was recorded by a surveillance camera in India. The video went viral on social media and garnered numerous reactions. “I hope no one else is home,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “This kid is brilliant. I would be stunned,” said another.

The child's father is said to have informed the forestry authority. According to media reports, the animal had previously been spotted in a nearby residential area. “We immediately called a team from Nashik city. “The five-year-old male leopard was later calmed down and was rescued,” said a forest official Times of India.

“The leopard was so close,” the boy told the newspaper. “He walked into the inside cubicle of the office right in front of me. I was scared, but I quietly managed to get up from the bench and sneak out.” The animal is now said to have been returned to its natural habitat.

Native to India: Leopards are particularly adaptable big cats

In Asia, leopards are native to India, among other places. “Due to their ability to adapt, leopards have the largest distribution area of ​​all cats,” said the animal protection organization WWF. The stealth hunters can also live close to people, for example on the outskirts of towns.

As a rule, they avoid people. According to WWF, there have been more than 160 leopard attacks on humans in one district in India in 20 years. Actually, humans are the animal's greatest enemy, as the big cat is killed or pushed out of its habitat because of its fur. The “Deadliest animal in the world” also exists in Germany.