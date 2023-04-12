Dani Rovira has already learned about the history of Orduña and its status as the only Biscayan town with a city title. However, yesterday he changed the open spaces for the Bilbao of the future and shoots at the Kunsthal design school in Zorrozaurre, a vaulted building that housed a paper factory. In ‘El bus de la vida’ it will be the fashion headquarters of a Madrid record company, Feel Good Records, ready to launch this teacher with a vocation as a singer-songwriter to stardom. Andrés Gertrúdix, in the shoes of a successful singer like Leiva, is also around here.

Ibon Cormenzana, who went up to collect the Goya as producer of ‘As bestas’, is an atypical filmmaker, who released two films as a director last year: ‘Culpa’ and ‘La cima’. His are stories of challenges, of overcoming, such as those faced by the protagonist of a luminous film called to instill good vibes, to shed a few tears and leave the cinema with a smile. It’s the fifth week of shooting and there are still two more to go. In a few days they will film at the Antzoki.

«I chose Orduña to honor my maternal aitites. When I was born, they already lived in Deusto. So I only got to know Orduña when I went to bury them”, discovers the director. «I traveled around thirty towns to shoot the film and I suppose that the unconscious led me there». The idea for the script, co-written with Eduard Solá, was provided by a relative who was found to have a tumor in his ear. «He got on that bus, between Tudela and Pamplona, ​​and told me anecdotes that instead of being dramatic were very funny, within the misfortune. I thought it was a good excuse to talk about a serious and deep subject that touches us all, using humor and music as therapeutic tools.

fourteen songs



Music is essential in ‘El bus de la vida’, which features well-known songs from groups like Kase. Or, Los Chikos del Maíz, Fito y Fitipaldis, Juancho Marqués, Chill Mafia, Morgan and Rigoberta Bandini, as well as original songs composed by the actress Manuela Vellés, the director’s partner, played by Dani Rovira.

«Fourteen songs play, something that I had never done in a movie. I am very curious to see how they integrate”, admits Ibon Cormenzana.