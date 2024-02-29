The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the authority and the international company Terminas, which specializes in the field of robotics and modern technical systems, to start the trial operation of the smart robot, to monitor and monitor violations of flexible transportation means in the Emirate of Dubai. As of this March. The memorandum of understanding, which took place on the sidelines of the agenda and activities of the Middle East and North Africa Transport Conference and Exhibition 2024 in its fifth session, was signed by: the Acting Executive Director of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, Ahmed Mahboub, and the CEO of International Business at Terminas, Dr. Ling Shao.

The agreement stipulates the start of the trial operation of the smart robot, to monitor and monitor violations of flexible transportation means in the Emirate of Dubai, in coordination with the Dubai Police General Command, where the first phase of the trial operation will be launched in the Jumeirah Beach 3 area, in order to study the impact of the application and the extent of the possibility of generalizing it in the coming period. . This qualitative initiative comes within the Authority’s endeavor to achieve its goals of providing safe and easy transportation, and developing the transportation system in a smart and innovative manner, which raises Dubai’s position as the first city in the region to employ robots to monitor users of flexible mobility.

The authority confirmed that the smart robot will monitor flexible transportation means, such as bicycles and electric scooters, and monitor violations, share them, and study them with our partners at the Dubai Police General Command. The smart robot will monitor violations, using artificial intelligence techniques, which include “monitoring gatherings in large numbers, and not Commitment to personal safety procedures, including, for example, not wearing a helmet, monitoring neglected and abandoned scooters in undesignated locations, monitoring the use of scooters by two or more people, in addition to using the scooter on the path designated for pedestrians. The robot was equipped with the latest technologies and safety standards.