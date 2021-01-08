The Warsaw district court Mokotov has begun considering the requests of the Polish Prosecutor General’s Office for the temporary arrest of three Russian air traffic controllers who were on duty at the Smolensk airfield on the day of the plane crash of President Lech Kaczynski in 2010. RIA News.

It is noted that the meeting is held behind closed doors from the press. The case of each of these Russians will be heard separately.

So, now the request for the arrest of Pavel Plyusnin is being considered. Later on Friday, the judges will begin to study the case of Viktor Ryzhenko. It is expected that the case of Nikolai Krasnokutsky will be considered on another day.

Earlier, the Polish prosecutor’s office changed the charges against the Russian dispatchers from unintentionally provoking a disaster to deliberate actions that resulted in the death of a large number of people. As stated in Warsaw, a court decision on the arrest will allow the Russians to be declared internationally wanted and to demand their extradition to the Polish authorities.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev called on Poland to stop speculation on the Tu-154 disaster. The Russian Foreign Ministry also called for an end to the “persecution of Russian dispatchers.”

The Tu-154M aircraft of the Polish Air Force, on board of which was Kaczynski, crashed on April 10, 2010 while landing at the Smolensk-Severny airfield. The crash killed 88 passengers and eight crew members. The investigation of the criminal case continues to this day.