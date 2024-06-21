In Moscow, the court began to consider the case against the generals of the St. Petersburg Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Moscow, a court began to consider a case against three generals of the St. Petersburg Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on charges of bribery. This is reported by RIA News.

We are talking about the former leadership of the St. Petersburg police: the head of the main department, Lieutenant General Sergei Umnov, the head of the logistics department of the Main Directorate, Major General Ivan Abakumov, and the head of the regional State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, Major General Alexei Semenov. They are accused of receiving a bribe in the amount of 64.6 million rubles. The head of the legal department of the inspection, Elena Kopieva, is also involved in the case.