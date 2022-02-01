A trial for drug trafficking in the Pontevedra Court has highlighted the difficult balance in the relationship between police investigators and informants who, from close to or within criminal networks, provide them —rarely in exchange for anything— with data for your operations. Two members of the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard have been in trouble in recent days before a court to explain their dealings with Manuel Martínez Corredoira, the cook of a Galician fishing boat who allegedly took advantage of the ship’s trips to Uruguay to introduce cocaine into Spain and that, after five years as an informant for the agents, he was arrested in May 2019 with 30 kilos of this drug.

Martínez Corredoira, 56, was the head of the kitchen of the New Polar, a British-flagged ship, which fished in the fishing grounds of Uruguay along with other Galician fishing vessels for five months a year. He then returned to Cangas (Pontevedra), where he lived with his wife and his four children. Corredoira apparently led a normal life, enrolled in the crew, until, in 2014, a secret mission sneaked into the kitchen where he cooked daily for the 57 sailors of the fishing boat.

The cook had agreed with agents of the Central Operations Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard to inform them of possible shipments of cocaine brought by the crews of the ships. The infiltrator had to listen carefully to help intercept these shipments, which controlled a network of Uruguayan and Galician suppliers and distributors.

But in May 2019, the chef fell into disgrace when the fishing boat, from Montevideo, arrived in Cangas and was arrested with 30 kilos of cocaine, valued at more than one million euros. The drug was located in the dry chamois, the ship’s refrigerated storeroom. Along with the cook, his kitchen assistant, two other Galicians considered coca distributors, and two Uruguayan citizens who allegedly acted as liaisons in Galicia for the South American suppliers were also arrested.

The anti-drug prosecutor of Pontevedra Pablo Varela focused the investigation on the chef’s alleged double game. According to the accusation, he took advantage of his status as a confidant of the Civil Guard to protect his activity in drug trafficking. Corredoira and his cronies face a request for 11 years in prison and a fine of two million euros in the trial that began last Monday at the Pontevedra Court as one more cocaine operation, but with the background story of the betrayal of a police informer.

However, the process has taken an unusual turn for agents Andrés and Ángel, who had a direct link with the infiltrator. At trial, they were called as witnesses and responded to the prosecutor’s questions about hundreds of messages and calls exchanged with the cook in the weeks prior to his arrest. As the interrogation progressed, the role of the investigators in the case became more confused, to the perplexity of the court. The ambiguous and contradictory answers of the agents hinted at an alleged excess of their functions. The suspicions about a possible irregular action of the UCO agents, led the court to extend the trial to continue questioning them and to be able to listen to some recordings that could even expand the list of accused.

The prosecutor is convinced that the cook, apart from his position as confidant, actively participated in the shipment of cocaine on the ship and that with the rest of the defendants he formed a solid drug trafficking network. Another question is the derivative that the actions of the agents may have in the case: how, in five years of collaboration with the informer and hundreds of recorded calls, not a single gram of drugs was seized?

The intervention of the guards inside the ship does not fit either, where they seize the cocaine in the presence of the cook, without the authorization of the captain and without informing the superiors of the Civil Guard, the court or the Pontevedra Prosecutor’s Office. It has also been striking that after the infiltrator was arrested by both agents, his cell phone was not seized until five hours later and that they accompanied him to court.

Other questions that have placed the members of the UCO under suspicion is the incident that occurred in 2013, in the Pontevedra Civil Guard Command, which one of the guards related to questions from the prosecutor. There, the complaint of the cook’s first wife was processed for an alleged case of gender violence, in which she also informed the agents that her husband “once in a while brought packages of cocaine from Uruguay.”

The complainant even handed over several bags in which the drug would have been transported as evidence, so everything indicates that Corredoira had been suspected of drug trafficking for seven years, at the same time that he was an informer of the UCO of the Civil Guard. Was it blindly obtaining information or did the informant contribute something of interest? “I did it to empathize”, “I played crazy so as not to lose him as a collaborator”, were his answers.

Before questioning the two guards, Manuel Martínez had already declared, as a defendant, and with the right, therefore, to lie. The informer was the first to detonate the bomb against both police officers: “I am innocent and I know that I am dead for collaborating with the UCO, but my crime is having worked faithfully for the Civil Guard,” he proclaimed. “They promised me that they would cover my back, that everything was arranged when they arrested me, and that I only had to ratify my statement in court,” he declared.

According to his account, he acted at all times under the supervision of the two agents who traveled from Madrid to Galicia and with whom he regularly contacted from the ship. He explained that he brought the drug because he was threatened with death by one of the owners of the cocaine who, holding a gun, told him: “I don’t usually use this, but I do with someone who steals from me. And if you steal from me, I’ll kill your wife, your children, your cat, if you have one, and then you.” The informer insisted that he had reported all this to the guards. “I’ve already risked my life enough, luckily I’m here today, and I have proof of meetings with them in my house,” he assured.