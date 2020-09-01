It is an unprecedented trial which opens Wednesday before the special assize court in Paris: the trial of the January 2015 attacks. An extraordinary trial which will last more than two months. A test for the survivors and relatives of the victims.

“They can hardly imagine it, it is so scary for them”. The survivors and relatives of the victims of the January 2015 attacks are preparing to face the ordeal of the historic and extraordinary trial. From September 2 to November 10, 14 defendants are tried before the special assize court in Paris. They are suspected of having provided, to varying degrees, logistical support to the Kouachi brothers and Amédy Coulibaly, the perpetrators of the Charlie Hebdo, Montrouge and Hyper Cacher attacks which left a total of 17 dead.

On the benches of the civil parties, 200 people will be present. Their psychological follow-up began a few hours after the attacks. One session per week, sometimes more. But for a year, the association has specifically prepared the victims to face the ordeal of this trial, and in particular the stage that many fear: that of their hearing. By their side, the Paris Aide aux Victims association will support around sixty during this trial. “Some, after the trial or their hearing, say ‘but I didn’t have time to say that, I couldn’t say that’, hence the importance of preparing it, so that we can say to each other ‘there, I said what I had to say’ “, explains Carole Damiani, president of Paris Aide aux Victims.

The timing of the trial can be liberating, but the risk is also that the victims expect too much: “What’s important is that they don’t wait for the trial to cure them. A trial doesn’t cure anyone.” On the contrary, seeing the accused face to face, reliving the story of the attacks, can also rekindle the trauma. “People who collapse, there are, she assures. I have rarely seen assize trials, especially of this importance, where there were no people who needed to be put at a distance, not to be there anymore because it was too heavy, and c ‘it is also our vigilance to tell someone’ here we may have to take a break ‘. “

In order to support the victims, the association has set up an important system. Eight people in total including six psychologists will be present throughout this trial.

Aid to victims for the trial of the January 2015 attacks: listen to the report by Margaux Stive