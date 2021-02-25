The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City has implemented a new experimental model for lighting in a number of streets on the island of Abu Dhabi, as part of its strategy to implement the highest standards of sustainability and energy saving, noting that it has started installing new lighting in Shakhbout City on the mainland (Block 22), by installing 3 different technologies. Variety of street lighting, supplied from a number of strategic partners.

The municipality explained that the first technology depends on solar energy lighting, as it aims to take advantage of the sun’s rays to generate electrical energy, by installing solar panels on smart lights, which represent a future alternative to traditional cable lighting, as it does not need to connect the lighting poles to the electricity distribution network. .

The effectiveness of this lighting is currently being verified under local climatic factors, especially at high temperature and humidity levels. Smart floodlighting systems also allow remote control and monitoring of all lighting operational functions.

18 smart solar-powered lighting poles have been installed as part of the pilot project for solar lighting technology, whose benefits include saving energy from the distribution network by 100%, reducing carbon emissions by 100%, with expected capital and operating costs.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City has also adopted a new technology of LED headlights that contain fewer LED chips to illuminate the streets according to the approved standard levels, and the effectiveness of this technology is being tested under local climatic conditions, as 10 LED lighting units have been installed that save energy by 88% and reduce carbon emissions By 88%, in addition to saving expected financial costs within two years of implementing the project, compared to traditional lighting.

As for the third technology, it is a new type of LED lamp called “Korn Cup”, and its advantages are that it allows replacing old traditional lamps with new LED lamps without changing the lamp case (or flashlight). 75 luminaires have been replaced by “Corn Cup” lamps, which from Its benefits are energy saving by 70%, and reducing carbon emissions by 70%, while saving expected financial costs within a year of project implementation compared to traditional lighting.





