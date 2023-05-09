comment















The sale of vapers with child shapes represents a tremendous risk for minors. Children may mistake vapers for toys and try to use them. It is extremely important not to forget that vapers contain harmful chemicals, such as propylene glycol and glycerin, which can cause long-term health problems if inhaled regularly.

The sale of child-shaped vapers can also have a significant impact on the healthy lifestyle habits of minors. Kids who use child-shaped vapers may begin to associate vaping with activities they enjoy, like playing with toys. This can lead to an emotional attachment to the vaping habit, making it difficult for children to kick the habit in the future.

In addition, vapers with childish shapes can influence the perception of minors about vaping. Children may perceive vaping as a safe and healthy habit if it is associated with childish shapes and flavors. This can lead kids to underestimate the risks associated with vaping, increasing the likelihood that they will develop a long-term habit.

The consumption of some young people can encourage others to start consuming and establish habits that are undoubtedly harmful to health, what we call consumption by imitation or consumption by social modeling. The mutual influence of young people is also an important key. If a prominent member of a group starts consuming, they can encourage consumption in those who want to follow and imitate them, as well as other young people who want to feel included in a group by that they consider attractive, and establish as references.

Consumer psychology can also play an important role in promoting healthy lifestyle habits. Psychologists can help promote healthy decision making and prevent underage tobacco use through education in social and communication skills, training in peer pressure resistance techniques, and identification and management of risk factors for consumption.

In addition, psychologists who are experts in marketing and advertising can contribute to the evaluation and design of public policies and responsible social marketing strategies that take into account the protection of minors and the promotion of healthy lifestyle habits in the general population. For example, it could promote the use of responsible marketing campaigns that avoid the use of childish forms in harmful products, as well as influence and promote the implementation of public policies that prohibit the sale of this type of product in Spain, as is already the case in other countries of the European Union.