Mexico City.- Ana Garcia Vilchis ensured that the Federal Government he did not cut down 20 thousand trees of the jungle of the state of Quintana Roo, as part of the obas for the construction of the highway mayan train, megaproject by Fonatur.

During La Mañanera, Ana Elizabeth García Vilchis, new director of Networks for the Presidency Spokesperson, denied the information that had circulated in recent days, stating that, given the relocation of section 5 of the mayan train, the ground had already been prepared for the road, carrying out a ecocide by felling 20 thousand trees.

Section 5, which connects the city of Cancun with Tulum, if you held jobs prior to your relocation, however, Garcia Vilchis assured that felled trees were transplanted in the cities surrounding the work for the beautification of the streets.

“No jungle trees have been cut down; Trees that were on the median of Highway 307 Cancun-Tulum have been relocated and transplanted,” the official reported.

García Vilchis exposed the different media that spread the news, as well as different opinion leaders who spoke about the event through social networks, such as Joaquín López-Dóriga and Chumel Torres.

Train starts in 2023

Despite the great controversies that have revolved around the construction of the mayan train, the authorities reported days ago that the work will start operating in 2023 despite the changes in its original layout.

about the changes, May Rodriguez, director of Fonatur, recognized that the initial proposal to build the Mayan Train on the federal highway would eventually cause road damage and recognized that this is the best way to work with greater agility.

For its part, Roman Meyer, head of Sedatu, explained that after the publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation of the decree to expropriate 198 properties that are located in the area where the new line will go, they are in the notification stage and only some administrative procedures are missing, because the conversations with the owners had already advanced.

It should be noted that, as part of the preparatory work for the Mayan Train works, the relocation of more than 22,000 trees began in April 2021 alone on the Cancun-Playa del Carmen section.