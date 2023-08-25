A day at the beach ends in tragedy, Marina Masia died at the age of 28 after a tree fell while she was bathing

He was called Marina Masia and he was only 28 years old, unfortunately on the afternoon of Thursday 24 August, he lost his life after a tree fell into the sea. The doctors who intervened for her were unable to do anything except ascertain her heartbreaking death.

The drama shocked the entire community, where the girl lived and had returned for a few days. She was studying in Nuoro to become a doctor.

According to information released by the local media, the events took place in the early afternoon of Thursday 24 August. Precisely in the cove of Pools of Venusin Baunei, in Ogliastra.

Marina was not alone, they were there with her mother and brother smaller. For them it seemed to be a day like any other, which they wanted to spend admiring a beautiful place and above all in the name of Relax.

They decided to rent a a dinghy in Cala Gonone. They were bathing in the sea when suddenly the unthinkable happened. Actually on some stretches of that area, there were gods signs and closed areasto delimit the danger.

However, it is not known for what reason, but a tree collapsed and it has hit just the 28-year-old who was taking a bath. Next to her is her little brother, who was injured, but not seriously.

The death of Marina Masia after the arrival of the doctors

Those present, the mother and the little brother soon realized the severity of the situation. For this they asked for the timely intervention of the doctors, who in turn arrived on site within minutes.

Despite their timely intervention, however, it was no longer there for the young woman nothing more to do. Unfortunately they had no choice but to note her death.

The same is investigating the incident Prosecutor of Nuoro, who wants to understand what happened and especially if such a drama could have been avoided. In these hours there are many people who are remembering her on social networks, also because they are all shocked and saddened from his sudden and heartbreaking loss.