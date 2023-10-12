Francesco Vincenzo Maniaci was a doctor aged only 43, he died after the collapse of a tree on the A20 motorway

The collapse of a tree, that’s how the doctor Francesco Vincenzo Maniaci he lost his life at just 43 years old. The sad story happened on the A20 motorway, between Campofelice di Roccella and Cefalù.

He was heading towards Palermo, it was around 6:00 in the morning on October 9th. Francesco Vincenzo Maniaci was on his way to work to start his shift. He was a known doctor from the INPS of Trapani.

The precise dynamics are not yet clear, it would seem that there is a tree on the side of the road suddenly collapsed, falling violently onto the 43-year-old’s car, which ended up hitting the guard rail. Unfortunately, no one could do anything to save the doctor’s life, Francesco died instantly.

They promptly rushed to the scene health workers from 118, traffic police officers and workers from the motorway consortium. Traffic on the highway was blocked to allow law enforcement officers to proceed with all the necessary investigations and to clear the road of the presence of the large tree.

Friends and family are shocked, a tragic fate that no one could have ever predicted or prevented. Just at that moment, Francesco Vincenzo Maniaci was passing through the exact point of tree collapse.

The pain of the community after the news of the sudden death of Francesco Vincenzo Maniaci

The community of Sant’Agata di Militello is closed in pain, many people are showing closeness to the victim’s family. The Mayor also expressed the condolences of the municipal administration through a posts on social networks:

Shocked by the tragic road accident in which our fellow citizen Dr. lost his life. Francesco Vincenzo Maniaci, only 43 years old. We join in the pain of the family members for this sad event which has left an entire community astonished.

It was the other passers-by, witnesses of the dramatic scene, who immediately raised the alarm for help. The tree had taken up the entire roadway.