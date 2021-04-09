For a musician, there could hardly be a more adventurous task than completing works that Mozart left unfinished.

What started out as a faltering one for Jones, a Mozart expert and professor at London’s Royal Academy of Music, has now been recorded on disk.

“Arrogance aside,” said Timothy Jones of his finishes, “I’d rather Mozart had finished these pieces before me.” ImageDEA / De Agostini, via Getty Images

His multi-fragment completions for violin and keyboard were released in March on the Channel Classics label, performed by violinist Rachel Podger and, on pianoforte, Christopher Glynn.

Posthumous endings are not unheard of.

Mozart’s Requiem, as it is generally presented, contains much material from Franz Xaver Süssmayr.

However, the new Mozart-Jones recording is unusual in its choose-your-own-adventure approach.

Jones, putting different aspects of the Mozartian style to the test, made multiple endings of each fragment, and the album includes some of that variety, providing an intoxicating sense of the open-ended creative output – how different the symphonies we know and may have sounded. we love.

Exploring the master’s sketches – they survive mores of 100 instrumental fragments their last decade – and how they fit in with canonical works, Jones was fascinated.

Jones, a Mozart expert at the Royal Academy of Music in London, has been working on finalizing fragments for years.Credit … PIAS

But he wanted to approach them in a way that was unconventional.

He experimented by completing some chamber pieces and then a violin concerto from 1788.

“It took on a life of its own and it’s something that has consumed me for the better part of seven years,” he said.

The fragments were not new discoveries; they have been known since the 19th century. But more recent research, including that of experts Alan Tyson and Ulrich Konrad, helped date them more accurately, allowing Jones to focus on exploring the circumstances in which Mozart created them.

What was he working on, listening to, and what were his compositional interests?

That was key, because his style is still evolving quite fast until his death in 1791, ”Jones said.

Tyson’s research suggested that one of the fragments, 34 bars in A major, was from 1784.

But the composer also used that kind of paper in 1787.

So Jones offers endings that could have come from either option.

What is believed to be the last of the violin and piano sonata fragments – 31 exuberant but painful measures of an Allegro, in G major – was dated by Tyson to the last two years of Mozart, long after his last sonata. for violin completed.

One of Jones’s endings is intended to recall the relatively simple lyricism of that finished sonata (K. 547, in the standard chronological catalog).

However, another ending sees the fragment as part of a new beginning around 1790, with more complex harmonies taken from the String Quartet K. 590 and the Piano Concerto K. 595.

“Which way is this movement tilting?” Jones said.

It could be either way, particularly as Podger and Glynn touch both alternatives with a delight that draws on extensive experience.

In academic circles, the response to Jones’s work has been positive, more or less.

