The Civil Guard has dismantled a traveling group of thieves to whom they attribute at least 145 assaults in rural and isolated homes in northern Spain. Those arrested had their operations center in Barcelona and traveled between 300 and 400 kilometers to commit their attacks, as reported by the police force this Friday. Investigators have arrested 11 people and are investigating another nine for the assaults, committed in homes in Aragón, La Rioja, Castilla y León, Cantabria, Asturias and Galicia, and for belonging to a criminal organization. The objects seized in the operation, called Dump, have been valued at around 600,000 euros and the Civil Guard has released photographs of part of the belongings to find their rightful owners. The group, whose leaders were detained at the Prat Airport just as they were about to leave the country, used electronic devices to prevent dogs from barking in homes and diamond detectors or a touchstone with reagents to check the quality of the gold. Four of the detainees have been imprisoned.

Those investigated made long journeys to carry out their robberies. According to the investigations, they moved between provinces and committed between three and four assaults on homes each day. They acted in the afternoons, breaking into doors and homes and perpetrating the crime in just a few minutes. Their main objective was jewelry and cash, although they also stole other valuables such as phones or watches.

According to the Civil Guard, they were divided into two teams, one acted and the other provided logistical support. In addition, they frequently changed vehicles and took turns committing the robberies, to avoid being tracked and making the investigation difficult. Those in charge of logistical support provided them with hiding places, vehicles or mobile phones.

The investigation, in the hands of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard in Huesca, surprised the two main leaders when they were preparing to leave the country. Both were arrested with jewelry, watches and cash. After his arrest, the agents carried out searches in several homes where they detained the rest of the members of the group and where they intervened and recovered new stolen material.

The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 2 of Huesca, in charge of the case, has ordered the provisional imprisonment of four of the detainees and the rest have been released with charges.

The agents of the Civil Guard of Huesca have spread a list of photographs of the jewelry and recovered items to find their rightful owners. If any victim of a robbery recognizes them, they can request information by contacting the investigators at [email protected].