



In the novel by Julio Verne, Phileas Fogg and his butler bet their fortune to which they could turn around the world in eighty days. Almost one hundred and fifty years have passed since then, and distances are no longer measured in days, but in hours. But how long can such a deed be achieved?

About this is one of the latest videos of the famous travel youtuber @ramilladeaventura, known for its extreme challenges around the world. In one of the last videos of his account, the young man proposes nothing less than to surround the globe in 80 hours, embarking on a journey that he must start and end in Madrid.

Rumbo to antipodes

His challenge begins with a relatively short flight, of approximately two hours, from Madrid to Munich, Germany. In this first journey it travels more than 2,000 kilometers. After landing in Munich, he takes the opportunity to eat something fast before embarking on the second flight of his itinerary, which will take him no less than South Korea. In that section he is lucky that the last row of the plane is empty, which allows him to lie and rest during the 11 hours of flight to Seoul.

Once in Korea, its connection flight does not leave for up to eight hours, which gives you time for a brief getaway to the center of Seoul. Choose to travel by train, the fastest medium, and choose to visit the highest tower in the city, from where you can contemplate spectacular views. His stay in Korea is brief, and after enjoying the capital’s Skyline, he runs back to the airport. There take advantage of the remaining time to shower in a lounge before continuing his trip.









The third section of his return to the world is a 10 -hour flight to Australia. Just landing in Sydney, receives the news that your next flight suffers a delay of almost ten hours. Although this complicates the challenge, it allows you to take the opportunity to travel the city a little more. Visit the famous Sydney opera, Tour the center on a tourist bus and scale the Harbor Bridge, an experience that describes as unforgettable despite the extreme fatigue that already begins to accumulate.

Pacific crossing and return to Spain

After the forced pause in Australia, he takes up the trip with one of the longest flights of the entire journey: 12 hours crossing the Pacific Ocean until reaching Santiago de Chile. On this flight, in addition to traveling a considerable distance, it crosses the international date change line, which generates the strange feeling of going back in time. Although sometimes you can see Antarctica from the window on that route, where appropriate it does not have that luck.

In Santiago, his friend Andrés receives, with whom he has time for a quick Churrasco dinner before returning to the airport. Because of the Sydney delay, its scale in the Chilean capital is reduced to just two and a half hours, just to replenish energies before embarking on the last section of its adventure.

The final stage is, in his words, the most comfortable of the entire journey. Get a ticket in Business class for the flight back to Madrid, which allows you to rest and sleep peacefully during the 13 -hour trip. After five flights and scales on three different continents, @ramilladeaventura completes his return to the world in exactly 77 hours.