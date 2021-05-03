Dubai Customs revealed the seizure of 12 kilograms of narcotic marijuana, which a (Asian) traveler tried to smuggle through Dubai Airport, by hiding it in bags designated for breakfast cereals for a famous brand.

The director of the Airport Terminal No. 2 Department of the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, Falah Khalil Al Sammak, told «Emirates Today» that the skill of customs employees resulted in the detection of marijuana smuggling, as the passenger’s bags were suspected by customs inspectors, and accordingly it was transferred to inspection and emptying His luggage The inspector found bags of foodstuffs for breakfast cereals, and by opening one of them, a bag wrapped with tin foil containing the narcotic herb marijuana was discovered, so the rest of the bags were checked and the seized quantity reached 11 kilograms and 940 grams.

Al-Sammak added that “after the investigation of the traveler by the investigation department of the Passenger Operations Department, the accused admitted that the bag belonged to him, and accordingly the traveler, the information he provided, the seizure report, and the narcotic substance were handed over to the General Department for Narcotics Control at Dubai Police, to take subsequent measures against him. Within the framework of joint cooperation and coordination between Dubai Customs and the Dubai Police General Headquarters.

He added that the experience of Dubai Customs inspectors and their high security sense towards the security and safety of society and the homeland prevented the illegitimate goals of smugglers from introducing narcotic substances into the state, stressing that protecting society from the harms and dangers of drugs comes at the top of their priorities by carrying out their vital role as the first line of defense. About border and crossings security.

Dubai Customs confirmed that the methods of drug smuggling vary and vary from time to time, and the most prominent of what has been observed is concealment in the viscera, inside shampoo boxes, or in the sides and bottoms of bags, or by mixing them in clothes, and other various methods that smugglers make in miserable attempts to circumvent inspectors Customs, and the accuracy of modern devices for contraband smuggling.

And she explained that the traveler, who holds the nationality of an Asian country, inserted the narcotic substance marijuana inside the breakfast cereal bags of a famous brand, so that it is difficult to suspect or detect it.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

