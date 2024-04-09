German Federal Police said on Tuesday that a passenger stopped an intercity train in a bold act and was only slightly injured “miraculously.” The 22-year-old was only injured after the incident, which occurred on a train heading to Dresden at the main station in the city of Magdeburg in central Germany. The train departed yesterday evening, Monday, while his luggage was on board, but he was on the station platform. A report stated that he ran after the train, and after reaching the locomotive, he clung to the grab handle in the driver’s cabin and was pulled by the train for between 15 and 20 metres.

The train driver became aware of the young man screaming and activated the emergency braking system. The man was recovered between the train and the edge of the platform after being injured. Paramedics from the ambulance service confirmed that there was no emergency.

The Federal Police is investigating a misdemeanor of serious interference with the conduct of the train, which had 170 passengers on board.