A travel blogger who moved from Holland listed the advantages of living in Russia. He shared his impressions in his personal blog called “A Dutchman in Russia” on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author of the publication, supermarkets in Russia are open 24 hours a day, which is not the case in Europe. There, stores close at 21:00-22:00. “What do you do when the refrigerator is empty? A) Wait until the morning. B) Chew on a pen, as I sometimes like. C) Move to Russia, where there are stores that are open 24 hours a day,” the blogger noted.

In addition, in Holland you can’t find free toilets even in cafes, restaurants and shopping malls. “What I noticed in Moscow is that toilets are almost everywhere free – in parks, at train stations, in cafes and even near the Kremlin,” he explained.

Another advantage of living in Russia, the foreigner said, is free education. In Holland, each student pays at least 2.3 thousand euros (219 thousand rubles) per year.

Earlier, the same travel blogger traveled around Russia by bus and described the experience with the words “I’ve only seen this here.” According to the author of the publication, Moscow bus stops are similar to Dutch ones, but in small Russian cities they are different.