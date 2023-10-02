Blogger “Zena” warned tourists against smoking in Dagestan

A Russian travel blogger and traveler warned tourists against three shameful acts in Dagestan. He spoke about this on his personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication noted that travelers may be expelled from the republic for improper behavior and may not even be allowed back in. In particular, drinking alcoholic beverages is harshly condemned in the region. “To appear in public while drunk is the height of indecency,” he explained. “The locals will be very outraged by this behavior.” It could lead to serious consequences.”

Also, according to the blogger, women are prohibited from smoking in Dagestan. Local residents believe that smoking is an indecent activity for a girl. “Therefore, tourists who do not want to give up their habit during the trip need to be mentally prepared to literally hide in the corners,” he added.

Moreover, the traveler emphasized that the residents of the republic have a negative attitude towards the use of swear words. “It cannot be said that people do not use swear words at all, but a strict taboo concerns obscenity in the presence of elders, children and women,” he concluded.

Earlier in September, Russian tourists visited Dagestan and described the trip with the phrase “the biggest disappointment.” According to travelers, there are almost no additional services on the beach, and there is a catastrophic shortage of sun loungers. Russians were also unpleasantly surprised by the lack of Internet in many locations: