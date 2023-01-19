The world does not stop, despite the “fair absenteeism”: that is, some European countries will not be present at the Madrid International Tourism Fair 2023, for a change, at least not with an official stand and its own specific weight. But the world does not stop, the year has only just begun and who else, who less, absent or present, all the European countries wave their lures.

News, proposals, cascading claims that add to the promising climate, in general, for the tourism sector in the coming months. The crazy desire to travel is the new pandemic. Bless it.

The pillars of nostalgia

Anniversaries are a classic. This year one of the most notorious will be the 50 years that have passed since Picasso’s death. Fifty exhibitions and events all over the world, but above all in Spain and Paris, where the Picasso Museum will be joined by a Picasso Study Center. The life of another painter, Vermeer, will serve as an excuse to discover his city, Delft, with 12 locations that inspired him and plenty of activities spread across the Dutch town. As for writers, in 2023 the centenary of the death of Pierre Loti (his house in Rochefort is a must for every self-respecting traveler); in Italy, the centenary of the birth of Italo Calvino (the invisible cities they are another must). In Germany they are experiencing the hangover of the second centenary of the death of ETA Hoffmann (only in Bamberg will there be an act), who so influenced Poe or Kafka. By the way, the centenary of his death (1924) in the Czech Republic is already being prepared for the latter with several advances. In Irish Belfast the 125th anniversary of the birth of CS Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia, motivate an urban route, a new square and a festival next November. And in Greece they celebrate the centenary of the birth of Maria Callas by opening a new museum dedicated to her in Athens. And, at the end of the year, in December, the Ensor year begins, which will put several cities in Flanders into dance linked to this singular painter of the expressionist avant-garde.

For tastes… the capitals

Two statues of a fisherman and a ferryman, created in 1941 by Janos Pasztor, in Veszprem, Hungary. Gunter Kirsch (Alamy)

Let’s start with the European capitals of culture, which this year there are three: timisoara (Romania), Veszprém (Hungary) and eleusis (Greece). The cosmopolitan and university Timisoara is usually left out on the conventional circuits; unfairly, because apart from its architectural heritage it was the cradle of the Revolution that ended the dictatorship in 1989. Among the many activities, a large exhibition on the sculptor Constantin Brancusi, who displays a Brancusi Ensemble (sculpture park) in Targu-Jiu , halfway between Bucharest and Timisoara. The Hungarian Veszprém, for her part, extends her cultural concerns to the Bakony-Balaton region, with programs such as Fragile Balaton who want to revitalize the entire lake area. Eleusis (Elevsis or Elefsis), about 20 kilometers west of Athens, adopts the motto transition mysteries and projects it in five archaeological sites, the historic port and old factories transformed into cultural centers. Italy has its own cultural capitals, which are two very close Lombardy cities, Bergamo and Brescia.

The European green capital this year is Tallinn (Estonia), for its own merits such as air quality, its parks, low noise pollution, etc. And, in addition, the most practical for the visitor: in the estonian capital public transport is free. To all this we must add that there are also smart tourism capitals (smart tourism), two this year: Seville in Andalusia and Paphos, the jewel of Cyprus whose (nearby) beaches Aphrodite chose to rise from the foam.

Now or Never: Big Events

A head sculpted by Joan Miró in 1978. © Successió Miró / 2023

Exhibitions to highlight this 2023 there are many. In Leuven (Belgium), the exhibition and festival dedicated to Dieric Bouts (Bouts 2023: New Perspectives in Leuven). In the Swiss city of Bern, in the Zentrum Paul Klee that is camouflaged as another hill on the outskirts, 75 works by Miró will be exhibited from January to May. In Lyon (France), the Contemporary Art Biennale projects a Manifesto of Fragility on various stages, with a program that includes 88 artists from 39 countries. We continue: the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest (Hungary) will bring together more than 70 works around the figure of El Greco, with fifty works by the master himself. In Vienna, the Belvedere Palace Museum adds to Klimt’s works those of other painters who influenced him. And two major musical events: the Song Festival, from June 30 to July 9 at the Mezaparks in Riga (Latvia), which is held every five years and is part of the Latvian identity (in that open-air auditorium for 40,000 people incubated the fall of communism in the country). And the Puccini Festival of Torre del Lago (Lucca, Italy), between July and August, a month of music and opera as an appetizer for the centenary of the genius’s death in 1924.

Fit

Sport has also set goals for this year: in France, Rugby World Cupin nine cities, and the Ski World Championships in the three valleys of Courchevel and Meribel. Istanbul (Turkey) will host the Champions League final on June 10. The cycling world championship will take place in Glasgow in August, and also in Scotland, specifically in Lerwick (in the Shetland Islands), the Tall Ships regatta is held in July. Although the world capital of sailing will be Genoa (Italy), as The Ocean Race will end there. And in Rome, in September, the Ryder Cup golfthe most important team clash in this sport.

good neighbours

The town of Birgi, in Turkey, chosen by the World Tourism Organization as Best Tourism Village. semakokal / GETTY IMAGES

Turkey, an eternal candidate for the European club and a bridge between Europe and Asia, adds to its panoply of dream destinations the town of Birgi, chosen by the World Tourism Organization as Best Tourism Village. Israel sneaks into the European ranks thanks to its intrinsic cosmopolitan vocation and thanks also to Eurovision! The new product that it presents for this 2023 is the card Israel Pass, rechargeable for 3, 6 or all national parks —which are, in reality, the main archaeological and tourist sites in the country. Only the Jordan River separates Israel from Jordan, which comes to Fitur stomping: it presents El Camino de Egeria (the pioneering Spanish traveler-writer) as a novelty; it has direct flights with Ryanair, Royal Jordanian and Iberia; and its capital, Amman, appears on several lists as one of the favorite destinations to discover in 2023.

important etceteras

Walkers through one of the streets of Valletta, in Malta. Sylvain Sonnet (The Image Bank / GETTY IMAGES)

The United Kingdom is decked out on May 6 for the coronation of Charles III and Queen Camilla in London and, a week later, Liverpool hosts Eurovision. a candle to god in Lisbon: World Youth Day, from August 1 to 6, with 200,000 young people registered to accompany Pope Francis. And another candle to the party in Valletta (Malta): the Europride in September (from 7 to 17), under the motto equality from the heart. Also in Portugal, set-up of the Algarve Literary Route: itineraries in four languages ​​and brochures with fragments of works and biography of authors; and the presentation at Fitur of the 2022-2024 Cross-Border Tourism Strategy, an ambitious plan to boost the Spanish-Portuguese Stripe. Germany insists on its thematic campaigns: Feel Good and Embrace German Nature, which have been very well received, and the new Historic Modern Germany, which highlights 51 UNESCO World Heritage Sites; and for the Spanish market: Historic Highlights of Germany, which highlights the 17 most frequented cities. Ireland renews its successful Titanic Museum, in Belfast, and opens the Famine Museum in Strokestown, about that sad episode of 1847 that led almost a million Irish people to embark on the so-called coffin-ships bound for America.

