There are human organs that can live for more than a century, transplanted to another body. It is the result of two studies recently presented, both carried out in North American institutions, whose findings may be of great importance for the transplant system. Until now, the average age of liver donors was 38 years and now the availability of organs could be opened. For example, the liver that survived almost 107 years in a 69-year-old recipient, transplanted with the organ of a 92-year-old donor.

One of the works has been presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) by researchers from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, who found that the liver of a donor over 80 years of age can continue to function without major problems. another two decades in the body of a recipient person. “We tend to avoid using livers from older people,” said “Getting to 100 with a Transplant” co-author, Christine S. Hwang, in presenting her study this week, showing evidence of a liver 108 years old.

These results could inspire greater confidence when using human organs from older people. “Potentially we could have more availability of livers,” Hwang said at the symposium, according to a communication. Now it remains to find the causes of the singular resistance of these organs. “We need to confirm what is special about the characteristics of these donors.”

This conclusion ratifies that of another study published a month earlier, in September of this year, on “centennial liver function in two different people”, published in the journal ‘Transplantation’ by Rainer Gruessner of the State University of New York (SUNY). , and that he had also worked with the kidney. “Prolonged longevity is greater among recipients of liver allografts (transplants) than kidney recipients”, indicated the co-author of the study.

In this other study, he found 19 cases of organs older than 100 years and 502 older than 90. There were five donors older than 90 years, including the one who donated the liver, who was almost 107 years old. The conclusion: “Organ longevity in two different individuals exceeding 100 physiological years is possible,” the researchers say. “More grafts are expected to reach this mark with a longer follow-up time. Livers from older donors are still underutilized.”

Small percentage, great hope



In clinical practice, a “young” organ is preferred, considering that it will function better for a longer time, due to the less probability of suffering from chronic diseases or having been less exposed to alcohol or fats. But this new study, which used the United States Organ Donation Organization database, suggests otherwise: Those aged organs achieved longer patient survival and had less rejection, due to better acceptance of allografts, Frequent cause of lack of tolerance in this organ.

The analysis of the data also suggests that the livers that reached the century generated fewer vascular or biliary complications, and maintained their “primary function”. There were also no “significant differences in rejection rates at 12 months” with respect to younger organs. Having lasted longer on average, these results even raise whether organs, in this case livers, from older donors aren’t even more fit than those from middle-aged people.

The percentage of livers whose age, added that of the donor with the time it was in the recipient, lived more than 100 years was minimal. Just 25 among more than 250,000. However, with this 0.01% of long-lived transplanted organs, surgeons extract several keys to the success of the transplant. The donors had the “lowest transaminases (liver enzymes),” while the recipients were not considered cases of extreme urgency. They were, in the words of Yash Kadakia, the other author of the work, “optimal” and the conditions of both (recipients and donors) achieved this wide durability.

Even if a liver that is transplanted when it is over 80 years old can be over a hundred years old in a younger organism, there is no evidence to the contrary. That is, an organ of 40 does not reach another 60 in its new body.