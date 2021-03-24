The longest season in the history of Formula 1, by covid, begins on Sunday with a big question haunting the minds of all fans, or at least those with reasonably good minds: Can Lewis Hamilton conquer his eighth World Cup and thus become the pilot with the most titles, one more than the legendary Michael Schumacher? This will be a constant question that, however, can be resolved from the first races. Regulatory stability makes Mercedes the undisputed leader of the bets, although the tests have left mixed feelings. The obvious problems shown by the W12 generate suspicion, not so much because they are real, but precisely because they are not: What were Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton trying in the preseason that didn’t work for them? Are they so left over?

Go ahead or not so much, the truth is that the alternative will once again be Red Bull. Max Verstappen has a new partner, the Mexican Sergio Pérez, who totally breaks with the philosophy of the energy drinks squad after the fiascos of Pierre Gasly, much happier in AlphaTauri, and Alex Albon, defenestrated after a year and a half more than disappointing . The RB16B, an evolution of the previous car, performed very well in the tests and confirmed that if the Mercedes fail, they will be there.

These are two of the great certainties in a World Cup full of unknowns in the teams. McLaren, with the new Mercedes engine, or Ferrari, whose not so hidden sanction in 2020 destroyed him, aspire to settle in the fight for the podiums, together with that Aston Martin inherited from Racing Point in which Sebastian Vettel wants to regain the luster after his unsuccessful passage through Maranello. The fight for the drawer will be played between them, although with an eye on 2022.

And it is that this 2021 is of transition in many aspects. The pandemic that places an asterisk in all the appointments announced on the calendar (vaccination will be key, as in other areas of society) has already moved the great regulatory change to the next season. That implies that many teams will divide their efforts to evolve their cars this year but with many of their troops working in the next.

The ‘Spanish Mafia’ is back



For Spain this is a year of many returns. The first is that of the Formula 1 itself at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, something that was not at all clear in 2020 and that with a last minute negotiation was saved. It will be, as almost always, in May. There is also a return to affection for Ferrari with the signing of Carlos Sainz, undoubtedly one of the great events of this year and that guarantees, at least, a potentially winning place, not for this year (a lot of jump would be compared to 2020 ), but yes for the following. His fight with Charles Leclerc, the great jewel of Maranello, guarantees many hours and lines of analysis and, possibly, controversy if they are seen fighting for the upper part of the table.

All these points of interest from the Spanish point of view remain in a second or third plane with respect to the most famous lap, no longer of a Spaniard but of an athlete admired (and also hated) by all the world fans: Fernando Alonso Díaz . The two-time world champion returns two and a half years after leaving it after an ‘erasmus’ in other categories in which he has learned and recovered his hunger and passion for Formula 1. It will be in Alpine, the renamed Renault that wants to once again be a reference to medium term.

Alonso lands in a well-known house, Enstone, which recovers the blue color of its best years, although with more metallic tones. The A521 is a car that in the tests was reliable, but perhaps not as fast as the most optimistic expected. It is not a winning car, but it is not a car that makes you suffer. If Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon, who will be his partner, climbed to the podium three times in 2020, nothing suggests that Alonso cannot repeat such a feat and thus end up with more than five empty years in his track record in Formula 1, not in other competitions.

Alonso will be, with the permission of the everlasting Kimi Räikkönen, the veteran of a grid with illustrious ‘rookies’. The presence of rookies like the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda in AlphaTauri, one of the great jewels of the tireless Japanese quarry, the hopeful Mick Schumacher and his controversial partner Nikita Mazepin guarantee looks at that less noble area of ​​the grid to which many do not look too. In this 2021 they will learn by hook or by crook that Formula 1 is not a suitable place for those who do not work and they will not be allowed excesses as in F2, where the three starred in actions more typical of the effervescence of youth than of the glory of the highest category of world motorsport. For them it will also be a season of transition, but not so much technically, but also in a leap from children to future world champions.