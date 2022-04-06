A woman in her seventies, coming from a Central American country on her way to Asia, tried to enter the country with the aim of misleading, because she wanted to leave with a ticket from Dubai to an Asian country through Dubai International Airport. The passenger, who was inside the country, was summoned and asked the airline to deliver her bags.

The traveler confirmed that she was not carrying prohibited materials, and by opening and inspecting her bags, customs officers found black panels covered with carbon as part of the supports of the bag, in addition to other panels hidden professionally in the corners of the bag, with a white substance inside, which proved positive after undergoing a drug test, to turn out to be a crystal drug. It weighs 8.3 kilograms, and accordingly, the passenger with the seized items was handed over to the Dubai Police to complete the procedures.

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said that the customs inspection sector is characterized by high professionalism with a global reputation, and with all the tricks that smugglers master, you find Dubai Customs officers and inspectors standing by, stressing that controlling prohibited materials and protecting society from its damage is on top. Dubai Customs priorities.

He explained that the inspection officers identified the suspicious bag and determined the identity of the passenger, who entered the country and requested a bag delivery service as an attempt to camouflage, and she was summoned and inspected the bags and found narcotic substances, stressing that Dubai Customs is making successive developments in controlling smugglers by relying on the qualified human element supported by the latest Global devices in examination and inspection.

He added that Dubai Customs inspectors receive continuous training courses to upgrade their skills and develop their capabilities in order to perform their duties in protecting the local community from entering narcotic substances, or passing them to other countries through air, sea and land ports.

