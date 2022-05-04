An Ethiopian woman arrived at Dubai International Airport via “transit” from Saudi Arabia, accompanied by three children, but she left Dubai with four children, after labor pains suddenly overwhelmed her and the hour of birth came. .

In detail, the Director of the General Department of Airport Security at Dubai Police, Major General Ali Ateeq bin Lahej, said that the Ethiopian woman was returning to her homeland from Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on an Emirates Airlines flight, and during her transit stop at Dubai International Airport, she was in labor, She was accompanied by her three children, which caused her fear and anxiety because there was no one to help them.

He added that a team affiliated with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services at the airport provided the necessary first aid to the woman quickly, and succeeded in stabilizing the case and transferring it in record time to the clinic to receive an emergency delivery case, and the traveler gave birth to a healthy baby as a result of concerted efforts that reflect the professionalism and efficiency of the health and security work system safety,

He pointed out that the Dubai police staff at the airport intervened to calm the traveler, assuring her that she would receive all the necessary assistance, her children, and the Dubai ambulance team took measures to transfer her to Latifa Hospital, while the Dubai Police provided the necessary care for the children and they were transferred to the airport hotel, accompanied by female employees from Emirates Airlines to take care of their.

Bin Lahej indicated that a support and follow-up team was formed that coordinated between all the concerned parties at the airport, who followed up on children’s affairs, and the traveler was visited in the hospital to check up on her health condition, until her discharge after giving birth, and Dubai Police presented her with gifts in kind, and was keen to facilitate her departure procedures. country in cooperation with partners.

For her part, the mother expressed her happiness and deep gratitude to the Dubai Police, who took care of her children throughout her stay in the hospital, stressing her appreciation for everyone who helped her overcome the crisis and return to her homeland safely.



