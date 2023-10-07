A transgender woman has won the Miss Portugal beauty pageant for the first time and will compete with another transgender woman for the title of Miss Universe in El Salvador. Marina Machete, a 28-year-old flight attendant, received the title of Miss Portugal on Thursday in Borba, in the southeastern region of Evora. “Proud to be the first trans woman to compete for the title of Miss Universe Portugal,” she wrote on social media before winning the title. “For years I was unable to participate and today I am proud to be part of this incredible group of finalists,” she added. In July, 22-year-old Dutchman Rikkie Kolle became the first transgender woman to win the title of Miss Netherlands. Machete and Kolle will succeed Spaniard Angela Ponce, who became the first transgender candidate for the Miss Universe title in 2018.