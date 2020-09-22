A transgender black model with infantile cerebral palsy (CP) became the face of an advertising campaign for the Italian fashion brand Moschino for the first time. Reported by Dazed.

We are talking about 19-year-old fashion model Aaron Philip. Hosted in Instagram-Account in black and white photo of the celebrity captured in clothes from the fall-winter 2020 collection. She was captured sitting in a wheelchair in a wide skirt in the style of Marie Antoinette, a gray sweatshirt with a hood, a leather jacket and lace-up boots. The image of the model was complemented by white gloves, a bag and many jewelry.

“I don’t know what to say, I just madly thank and love everyone who is involved in this, with all my heart,” Philip signed the post, which received more than 18 thousand likes.

The author of the shooting was the duo of photographers Luigi and Yango, whose works have repeatedly appeared on the covers of Vogue magazines.

In August, the transgender model first appeared on the cover of the fashion magazine Elle. So, in a picture published on the network, 23-year-old Valentina Sampaio poses in a blue-purple suit – a cropped jacket and a midi skirt. The girl’s hair is braided in a tight braid, and red lipstick is applied to her lips.