Cristina Monserrat Hendrickse, who transcended to be the first trans lawyer trying to become a judge, got the Executive Power to order through the Ministry of Defense that your affiliate data is updated that appear in the records of the General San Martín Military School.

Through Decree 333/2021, signed by President Alberto Fernández, together with the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, the decision to move forward with the name change was endorsed.

In the fundamentals it is pointed out that the decision was adopted from a presentation made by Cristina Montserrat Hendrickse “for the purpose of requesting authorization to update her affiliate data, on the occasion of her sex registration rectification and first name, attaching a copy of the birth certificate and the National Identity Document with its respective rectification “.

Specifically, the reference has to do with the fact that in 1981, Cristina Monserrat Hendrickse, at that time male, was promoted to the degree of Reserve Second Lieutenant in the Army Infantry weapon, after having graduated from the Military High School.

The decree argues that the Argentine State “recognizes and guarantees” the effective enjoyment of the rights established in international human rights instruments with constitutional hierarchy and of all those that establish “equality before the Law, the rights to integrity, to recognition of legal personality, to the right to the protection of honor and dignity “.

Likewise, reference is made to Law No. 26,743 of gender identity and, therefore, highlights the right “to be treated according to her and to the free development of her person according to said identity.”

It also indicates that “by virtue of the presentation made, it is necessary to rectify the filiatory data” of the lawyer “in all personal records established by the Ministry of Defense and the Argentine Army “.

Cristian Carlos Eduardo Hendrickse entered the Military High School in 1976, after completing primary studies. In five years he became a reserve second lieutenant and when he finished high school, in 1981, he entered the Naval Academy.

The life of the Lyceum pleased him. But after three years he decided to leave the Navy and study law. Cristian was already 21 years old and imagined a life of labor lawyer.

Upon graduating from the University of Buenos Aires, he devoted himself to labor law, then family law, protections in times of the corralito and also worked in the LGTB Ombudsman porteña.

Shortly after, he learned of the opening of a contest in a Family Court in Chos Malal, Neuquén province, and he registered without imagining the repercussions his nomination would have.

Currently Cristina, who is 55 years old, works in Buenos Aires.

GRB