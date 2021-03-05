The tram rammed nine cars in Irkutsk, one person was injured. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Daily Storm”.

The preliminary cause of the accident is called a problem with the braking system. The driver dropped the passengers, noticing a technical malfunction, and on the way to the depot, the tram’s brakes failed. The Daily Storm footage shows him crashing into cars on the road at full speed.

The mayor of the city instructed to check the technical condition of all rolling stock.

Earlier in Moscow’s Sokolniki, a tram driver accidentally tore off the control handle when it was in the “Forward” position and knocked down two cars at high speed.