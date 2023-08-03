A man threw a training grenade at a car that was near the business center of Moscow City. This was reported on August 3 by a source of Izvestia.

After the man threw a grenade, there was an explosion, as a result of which windows were shattered in the car.

The unidentified man fled the scene, now law enforcement officers are looking for him. According to the source, the attacker has a gun.

Earlier, on August 2, in Moscow, a taxi passenger beat the driver for forbidding him to drink alcohol in the car.

The man called a taxi to Khokhlovsky lane. He entered the arriving car with a bottle of alcohol in his hand, accompanied by a woman and a child. The taxi driver refused to go while they were drinking alcohol in the cabin. After that, the man who sat in the front seat handed over a bottle of beer to the woman and began to beat the driver.