A train with works of contemporary graffiti artists was launched in the Moscow metro. It will run on the Zamoskvoretskaya line until September, according to the Department of Transport of the capital in its Telegram-channel.

The department invited the authors to participate in the action: artists can send their works to a special bot. As noted in the message, this is not the last time that Deptrans is satisfied with such actions.

In addition, the head of the department, Maxim Liksutov, promised to determine the future fate of the graffiti train together with Muscovites. According to him, the train may become an art object in the future. “We are open to such projects and are ready to work with talented street artists, because we support art in different forms,” he stressed.

Earlier it was reported that the passengers of the Moscow metro and the MCC began to distribute water due to the heat. In addition, the metro workers, against the background of the current situation, increased air exchange and switched ventilation to summer mode to ensure comfortable travel for passengers.

Even more interesting in our “Odnoklassniki”… Subscribe!