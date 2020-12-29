Indian Railways has achieved another special status. Just before the end of 2020, the train with the Vistaadome coach has run at a speed of 180 kilometers per hour. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has announced this on Twitter. He said that the newly designed VistaDome Tourist coaches are capable of running at speeds of 180 kmph and have been successfully tested.

Piyush Goyal tweeted, “End of the year with a significant milestone: Indian Railways successfully trialled with the newly designed VistaDome Tourist Coach at a speed of 180 kmph. These coaches will make the journey memorable for the passengers and tourism will get a boost. ”

It has equaled Desh Vande Bharat Express in terms of speed. Which achieved a speed of over 180 kmph during the trial. However, the maximum speed of this train can be up to 220 kmph. Earlier on the Indian tracks, the Talgo train ran at a speed of 180, but it was a Spain train. Apart from this, the Gatiman Express travels between Delhi and Jhansi at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.