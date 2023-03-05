Passenger train Bishkek-Samara derailed in western Kazakhstan

In the Aktobe region in western Kazakhstan, a passenger train bound for Russia derailed. This is reported Interfax with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic.

The incident was recorded at 10:30 local time (7:30 Moscow time) at the Bershugir station in the Shalkar district.

According to preliminary data, there was a side collision of a train traveling along the Bishkek-Samara route with a shunting locomotive. As a result, the diesel locomotive, car No. 1 and three wheel sets of car No. 2 of the passenger train derailed.

According to the department, there were more than 200 people on the train – citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as employees of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy railway company. Currently, they are placed in other train cars, no one needs hospitalization.

A rescue helicopter, rescue units and a recovery train were sent to the scene of the emergency. Law enforcement agencies will establish the cause of the incident.

