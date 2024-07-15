One person died on Monday after being run over by a train at a point not authorised for the passage of citizens between Benaoján-Montejaque and Jimera de Líbar (400 inhabitants), in the province of Málaga, according to sources from the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) who have informed EFE.

Renfe has confirmed that the Antequera Santa Ana-Algeciras medium-distance train at 10:12 has been stopped due to the accident and the emergency protocol has been activated, notifying the security and emergency services, after which the train has resumed its journey to its destination with the passengers. There has been a delay of three hours and no other trains have been affected, according to the railway operator.

An Adif spokesperson explained that traffic had to be halted from 11.50 am following the accident, which occurred at kilometre point 98 between Benaoján and Jimera de Libar, and that at 2.32 pm the train had been authorised to continue its journey to Jimera de Libar, although the track remained blocked. Finally, Adif was authorised to reopen train traffic between the two towns at 6 pm, once the body had been removed and the legal proceedings had been concluded.