The cause of the train accident in the Yaroslavl region was a bus breakdown

The cause of the collision between a bus and a passenger train in the village of Berendeevo, Yaroslavl Region, was a technical breakdown, the press service of the North-Western Transport Prosecutor's Office reported.

The collision occurred on the Berendeevo-Shushkovo stretch. The bus pulled out on the track in front of train No. 15 on the Arkhangelsk-Moscow route. According to preliminary data, due to a technical malfunction, the bus stopped at the crossing and was unable to continue moving. It is clarified that the driver applied emergency braking, but a collision could not be avoided.

The supervisory agency noted that the situation is under the personal control of Northwestern Transport Prosecutor Vladimir Vladimirov. All circumstances of the incident will be checked.

Seven people died as a result of the accident

By data The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, seven people became victims of a collision between a passenger bus and a fast train, and the train driver was also injured. At the same time, eight deaths were previously reported. The ministry clarified that 38 specialists and 17 pieces of equipment are working on site. What happened commented and the press service of the Federal Passenger Company.

At about 15:00 an accident occurred at a controlled railway crossing between the Shushkovo and Berendeevo stations of the Northern Railway. The bus pulled out on the track in front of train No. 15 on the Arkhangelsk-Moscow route. Train passengers and train crew employees were not injured press service of the Federal Passenger Company

The governor of the region, Mikhail Evraev, said in his Telegram channel that emergency services and law enforcement agencies are working at the scene of the emergency. He also brought Condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

On the Trans-Siberian Railway, 20 carriages derailed due to a passenger car driving into the tracks

The accident occurred on March 18 at the Gorely – Bamovskaya section of the Trans-Siberian Railway. According to the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office, the accident on Russia's longest railway occurred due to the fault of the driver of a passenger car who drove onto the tracks outside the railway crossing.

The locomotive crew was not injured, the motorist was hospitalized. As a result, several passenger trains were delayed. A pre-investigation investigation was launched into the fact of the derailment of the carriages.

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

In April 2023, two people died in a collision between a train and a car near Yaroslavl

The accident occurred in the Nekouzsky district near the village of Panteleevo. Inside the Lada car, which was crossing the railway crossing at a prohibitory traffic light, there were two men, 51 years old and 77 years old.

The press service of the Northern Railway clarified that the train that rammed the car was traveling along the route Pishchalkino – Yaroslavl-Glavny. The train driver noticed the approaching car and applied emergency braking, but it was not possible to prevent a collision due to the short distance. None of the passengers on the train or its crew were injured, and the collision did not cause the train to derail.