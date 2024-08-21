Ciudad Juarez.- A semi-truck knocked down several high-tension poles on Oscar Flores Boulevard this afternoon, causing a section to be closed. The officer also fled the scene.

The accident was caused by a trailer that knocked down at least three poles and damaged three others, all of them high voltage.

This caused damage as it left several blocks around without electricity.

As a result of this incident, traffic on Óscar Flores Boulevard was closed from north to south on the stretch from Barranco Azul to Santos Dumont.

The above is so that crews from the Federal Electricity Commission can carry out the repair work.

It is estimated that these repair works could extend until early Wednesday morning.