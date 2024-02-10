The American television channel HBO Max showed a trailer for the mini-series “The Regime” with Kate Winslet in the role of the chancellor-dictator of a fictional European country. It was posted on February 9th on their official YouTube channel.

The plot of the series tells the story of a girl who has recently received the position of chancellor, who decides to manage the processes quite strictly. Over time, her authoritarian regime begins to crumble. In addition, according to the plot, Winslet’s character suffers from paranoia and trusts the point of view of the military.

The series also stars Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, etc. The director was Stephen Frears, twice nominated for an Oscar.

The premiere of the mini-series “Regime” is scheduled for March 3. It is expected to consist of six episodes.

Earlier, on February 8, the sequel to the film adaptation of Halo was released on February 8 on the Paramount+ streaming service. The show is based on the cult game series of the same name. The first season was a success: then on Halo, within 24 hours, it became the most viewed project on the streaming service, overtaking the platform’s main hit, “Yellowstone.”