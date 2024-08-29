For now, the developers at Atlus have been careful not to reveal too much information about this character. We know that we will meet her once we arrive at the island of Virga and from that moment on she will become an ally of the protagonist.

Atlus has released a new video showcase and a trailer Of Metaphor: ReFantazio that bring a lot of new meat to the fire for this promising JRPG. In particular, in the new videos we get to know Eupha a new playable character.

The news shown

During the presentation that you can find below, gameplay sequences dedicated to the travel with the transvectorthe giant amphibious vessel used by our party to travel from one part of the world to another. Each voyage takes a certain number of days to reach its destination, with players engaging in various activities in the meantime, such as interacting with other characters, cooking and doing laundry, preparing equipment, and occasionally engaging in battle with monsters that will storm the transvehicle.

In addition, some are presented unpublished locations such as the city of Martira, the port city Brilehaven and the aforementioned island of Virga where we will meet Eupha. An overview of the dungeons, combat and the Archetype system that allows characters to access a wide range of different skills is also provided.

We remind you that Metaphor: ReFantazio will be available fromOctober 11th for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PS4. If these videos weren’t enough for you, you can read our hands-on review on our pages.