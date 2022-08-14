The creator of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding and much more, Hideo Kojima, left a tweet that suggests that he has just finished editing something that appears to be a new trailer.

The hard and pure fans of the author will know that Kojima edits the trailers of his creations himself. Although Kojima does not indicate what trailer he is talking about, everything suggests that this is the new game being created for Microsoft and that it will be cloud-based.

A leak indicated “Overdose” as the title of the game, and even if some speculation was about a Death Stranding sequel, it has nothing to do with Kojima-san’s latest work, but has only “borrowed” the same actress who played Mama, aka Margaret Qualley.

With Gamescom just around the corner, it’s not unlikely that the trailer will be shown right during one of the event’s premieres. But with Kojima and his uncontrolled genius, you never know how it will end.

Source: Dualshockers