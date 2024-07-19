The film shows previously unseen footage and features some new characters who would seem to play the role of antagonists in this unpublished story and have a score to settle with East Kaioshin, who also returned to being a child due to a wish made to the Dragon Shenron.

Toei Animation released a few minutes ago a new trailer Of Dragon Ball Daima the new animated series that sees Goku and his friends return as children in new adventures on alien planets. Not only that, the video reveals the month of the beginning of the broadcast of the anime, set for October of this year.

What is Dragon Ball Daima?

For those who don’t know, Dragon Ball Daima is a new animated series that will tell an original and unpublished story, in which Goku, Vegeta and friends are children again because of a conspiracy, and to fix things they will have to go on an adventure in new worlds. The series is a tribute to the first Dragon Ball stories to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the manga and it is no coincidence that we see Goku using the legendary Nyoi staff in combat.

This is also the last work of the late Akira Toriyamawho passed away in early March, who contributed to the main story and character designs. To learn more about this, we just have to wait for further official details from Toei Animation, which we hope won’t take too long to come. In the meantime, according to some dataminers, it seems that DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is in the works, dedicated to the new adventures of Goku and his companions in Dragon Ball Daima.