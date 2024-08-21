During the Future Games Show in August we saw a new gameplay trailer of Dimensionalsa RPG with turn-based combat that mixes roguelike and deckbuilder mechanics.
In addition to the trailer, the announcement of the availability of a demo on Steamcoming in the next few hours, in view of the game’s launch on PC scheduled for later this year. You can download it at this address. It is unclear at this time whether it will also be coming to consoles at a later date.
Turn-based battles with cartoon-inspired heroes
Developed by Mino Games, Dimensionals features fast-paced, turn-based tactical battles in which you lead a party of three of the many cartoon-style heroes that make up the game’s roster. Each match is unique thanks to procedurally generated raids, which offer new equipment to discover and skill combinations to unlock.
The campaign will take players back to the glory of 90s cartoons, with a story told in comic book style and animated sequences, and will see the heroes face off against Ragnarath, the tyrannical king of the Specters, who has launched a colossal assault on the multiverse.
