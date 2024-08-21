During the Future Games Show in August we saw a new gameplay trailer of Dimensionalsa RPG with turn-based combat that mixes roguelike and deckbuilder mechanics.

In addition to the trailer, the announcement of the availability of a demo on Steamcoming in the next few hours, in view of the game’s launch on PC scheduled for later this year. You can download it at this address. It is unclear at this time whether it will also be coming to consoles at a later date.