The expectations for Destiny 2: The Ultimate Form they were very high, after all we are talking about the conclusion of the Light and Darkness saga that began with the first chapter ten years ago, and fortunately they were not disappointed. This is also demonstrated by the very high ratings assigned by critics, collected in a trailer with press quotes published by Bungie and which you can view in the player below.

In addition to concluding the narrative of the story, while waiting to discover the next chapter, the DLC is really rich in content and innovations, such as the new area of ​​the Pale Heart, new activities to tackle in groups, including a new Incursion, enemies, new equipment and the Prismatic classes.