Among the many protagonists of tonight’s State of Play there was also LEGO Horizon Adventureswhich for the occasion we saw again in action in a new crackling and colorful trailerwhich you can find in the player below.

Furthermore, the release date of the game has been revealed, or rather confirmed. November 14th on PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch already leaked in recent days by mistake. Pre-orders will begin on October 3, 2024with the trailer giving us a taste of the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses, while we wait for all the information on prices and contents.