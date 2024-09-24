Among the many protagonists of tonight’s State of Play there was also LEGO Horizon Adventureswhich for the occasion we saw again in action in a new crackling and colorful trailerwhich you can find in the player below.
Furthermore, the release date of the game has been revealed, or rather confirmed. November 14th on PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch already leaked in recent days by mistake. Pre-orders will begin on October 3, 2024with the trailer giving us a taste of the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses, while we wait for all the information on prices and contents.
The Brick World of Horizon
LEGO Horizon Adventures takes some of the classic LEGO formula of combat, exploration and puzzle-solving, combined with the mechanics of the parent series Horizon.
In the game we will join Aloy and her companions in their quest to save Earth from Helis, who has founded a sect of sun worshipers with dark purposes. The game can be played alone or with a friend thanks to the local or online cooperative mode. If you want to know more, here is our review of LEGO Horizon Adventures.
#trailer #announces #release #date #LEGO #Horizon #Adventures #preorders
Leave a Reply