Jalisco.- Two people died and charredbehind the head-on collision of a trailer and a carthis about the San Juan de los Lagos bypass bridge.

“After the impact the vehicles caught fireunfortunately Two people lose their lives that They were traveling in the sedansex or further details are unknown, due to the condition in which they were left,” is indicated on an information card of Civil Protection of Jaliscothis Sunday night.

It is added that firefighters and authorities from the San Juan de los Lagos region attended the scene.

Hydraulic equipment was used to free one of the bodies, the agency added.

No details were given regarding the driver of the trailer.