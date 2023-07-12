The last heartbreaking farewell to the two 19-year-old boyfriends, who died together in an accident: friends were waiting for them on motorbikes outside the church

All their friends were there on their motorcycles, for a final heartbreaking farewell to the two fiancés 19 year old, who unfortunately died last Saturday 8 July in a serious accident. In reality they had organized a day at the beach, but they never arrived at their destination.

There are so many people who have chosen to be present in the church of Foggia, the city where they both lived. Their family members and acquaintances, were destroyed from the losses suffered.

Ilaria Miarsole and Nicola Pio Di Lorenzo they were both 19 years old. They had been together for some time and both lost their lives. Neither managed to to survive to that incident.

Many of their friends had a bundle in hand white and red roses. The Archbishop was officiating the funeral rite Monsignor Vincenzo Pelviwho in his homily wanted to talk about the losses, but also wanted to show nearness to the family. The pastor said:

Life is like a crystal, it’s glass, it’s fragile. It can split. But at the same time it can also become luminous and attractive because life is a gift. Living is beautiful, but it is also a little divine. We can say words of consolation endlessly, but they are useless because the pain is strong and cannot go away. We have to hold on to anything. There will be a separation, but there is a stronger love that will not pass. And it is the memory that keeps the memory alive. Today it is Nicola Pio and Ilaria who take us by the hand.

The accident in which the two 19-year-old boyfriends died

The events took place on the morning of Saturday 8th July. Precisely on the Foggia ring road. Ilaria and Nicola had finished high school the day before and had organized a day at the beach with friends.

When suddenly they collided frontally with an Alfa Romeo. After the collision, the car with the youngsters was thrown into a ground which runs along the roadway.

Opel has become a pile of sheet metal. In addition to the police, the doctors also intervened on the spot. However, the latter did not make it. The doctors had no choice but to state theirs deaths. The other 4 people on board the other car are all hospitalized.