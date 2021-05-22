A clinic in Austria made a catastrophic mistake. Doctors amputated the healthy leg of a patient, instead of the leg that was supposed to be amputated.

According to the “Guardian” newspaper, the hospital administration admitted the mistake and blamed it on the human error, describing it as a “tragic mistake.”

In a statement, the Fréchettt clinic in the town of the same name near the Czech border said that the patient was suffering from many diseases. Previous illnesses affected both legs that his left leg required amputation.

The clinic added: We were deeply shocked that on Tuesday, May 18, despite quality assurance standards, the wrong leg of an 82-year-old man was amputated, explaining that the error was first noticed during the dressing change.

The clinic’s medical director, Norbert Fritsch, said at a press conference: We have to find out how this failure can happen, this error. I would like to apologize publicly here.

He explained that the 82-year-old patient had been asked to give them approval in advance, but his speech was limited.

The clinic indicated that the error appears to have occurred shortly before the operation, when the leg that was to be amputated was marked.

She added, “Unfortunately, the error occurred. The right leg was removed instead of the left leg as a result of a series of unfortunate circumstances,” noting that it is investigating what happened and will review its standards.

The patient has been provided with psychological assistance and has yet to undergo further surgery to remove his left leg from the middle of the thigh.