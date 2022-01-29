Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Egypt witnessed a tragic incident, where a housewife and her daughter were killed by suffocation with water vapor inside their home in the Haram area in Giza Governorate. The incident began with the Egyptian authorities finding the bodies of a mother and daughter inside an apartment, in order to summon the health inspector and notify the Egyptian Public Prosecution. Examinations showed that the two bodies, a mother and her daughter, had died of asphyxiation as a result of a heavy buildup of fumes, so that the two bodies were deposited in the mortuary. This is not the first incident in which gas causes the death of some people. A few days ago, Egypt also witnessed a tragic incident, with the death of a person and his son asphyxiated by gas inside the house in the Talbieh area in Giza governorate.