At least 100 people died and another 150 were injured after after a large fire devastated a hall where a wedding was being held in northern Iraq, state media reported.

The first reports indicate that the bride and groom are among the deceased.

The fire broke out in the al Hamdaniya district of Nineveh province late on Tuesday night.

It is still not clear what the origin of the fire was, but the first investigations suggest that it could have been caused by the fireworks that had been launched.

A photograph published by the Iraqi Nina news agency showed firefighters battling the blaze. Other images spread by local journalists on social networks show the charred remains of the event hall.

Flammable panels in the building could have further fueled the fire, Iraq’s civil defense directorate was quoted as saying by another news agency.

Collapse

“The fire caused parts of the hall to collapse due to the use of highly flammable and cheap construction materials which collapsed within minutes of the fire breaking out,” an official said.

In a video recorded at the scene by a Reuters correspondent, firefighters can be seen climbing over the rubble in search of survivors.

Eyewitnesses said hundreds of people were at the celebration when the fire started around 10:45 p.m. local time (7:45 p.m. GMT).

The Iraqi prime minister called on government services to “mobilize all resources to provide aid to those affected by the unfortunate incident,” his office said in a social media post.

