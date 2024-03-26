He falls from a tree and hits his head: nothing can be done for Stefano Martinelli, technical director of Atletica Brescia

A tragic fatality that yesterday, in Lozio, in Valcamonica, led to the disappearance of Stefano Martinelli. The 65-year-old man from Brescia died while pruning a tree in his second home. When he fell, he would have violently hit his head on a wall and there would have been nothing for him to do, other than confirm his death. The city of Brescia mourns a great sporting personality.

Credit: Fire Brigade

From Brescia, his city, Stefano Martinelli had moved to Lozio for a few days together with his wife Carla. He had a second home there and yesterday, according to what was reported, he was busy tidying up the garden. He was busy pruning a tree and had climbed up it.

Suddenly he must have lost his balance and is fallen. The height he was at was not very high, about two metres, but in the fall he fell hit his head on a concrete wall and immediately lost consciousness. He was there to witness the scene wifewho immediately alerted the emergency services.

They arrived on site in a short time 118 doctors, the Carabinieri of Breno and the Fire Brigade. The intervention of an air ambulance from Brescia had also been requested, but all efforts were unsuccessful in avoiding the worst. Stefano never recovered.

The 65-year-old was well known in his city, Brescia, for his commitment to the world of sport and in particular in that of Athletics. It was indeed technical director of Atletica Brescia 1950who remembers him with a long and touching condolence message published on social media. The company speaks of him as an irreplaceable person, who, thanks to his dedication and passion, has achieved unexpected results over the years. Then he continues: