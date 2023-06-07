Little Valerio was only 12 years old: on Friday he was hit while on his bike in San Nicola La Strada. Terrible news on Monday

The story of the little boy ended with the worst of epilogues Valerius, a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a car last Friday while riding his bicycle in San Nicola La Strada. Hospitalized after the impact in very serious conditions, he passed away on Monday.

The number of people who lose their lives in serious road accidents continues to grow inexorably Italy. Especially in the last period, with the return of good weather, the number of victims of accidents involving bicycles, motorbikes or scooters has increased.

A particularly serious one occurred on Friday afternoon in the province of Caserta, to be precise a San Nicola La Strada.

Little Valerio, a child of only 12 years oldwas riding his bikes and he was pedaling on Via Leonardo, the road that connects San Nicola to Caserta.

Suddenly and for reasons still under investigation, a Lancia Ypsilon drove by at rather high speed and fully overwhelmed.

The little one first beat her violently head against the windshieldto then fall disastrously on the asphalt.

I immediately arrived at the scene rescuers of 118 hey Carabinieri. The former took care of the minor, while the soldiers carried out all the necessary findings and stopped the driver of the car, a 19 years old local who was in shock after the accident.

There was nothing they could do for little Valerio

Doctors and health workers immediately transported the boy to the hospital, but his own from the beginning conditions they appeared dramatic.

For days he tried to do what you can to save Valerio’s young life, but on Monday all hope was destroyed.

Strong pain and shock throughout the community of San Nicola, but also in Caserta. On the page Facebook of the province of Campania, we read: