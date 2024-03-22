A game between friends that turned into tragedy: Alberto Tron was only 27 years old and now his friend is under investigation

Huge tragedy in the Turin area, more precisely in Villar Perosa, where a 27-year-old boy lost his life following a dramatic accident. Alberto Tron, this is the name of the victim, had climbed onto the roof of a car driven by a friend of his and was doing the now sadly known “car surfing”. However, he lost his balance and, falling to the ground, hit his head violently.

Car Surfing. This is the new and very dangerous game that is becoming popular among young people all over the world and which unfortunately has already caused many victims. It involves climbing onto the roof of a car and, while someone is driving, standing up and trying to keep your balance.

The latest victim of this tragic “discipline” is an Italian. The episode occurred in recent days in the Turin area, in Piedmont and Alberto Tron, a boy of only 27 years old, he lost his life. He had gone up on the hood of a car driven by a friend of his, but he lost his balance and fell on the asphalt and hit his head violently on the ground.

The emergency services, which arrived promptly on the spot, tried in every way to help the boy and save him, but his already compromised and desperate condition did not allow the doctors to let him recover. Transported to hospital, he resisted until Tuesday but then he gave up dying out forever.

Now his Friendthe one who was driving the car, is investigated and risks a conviction for vehicular homicide. The Turin Prosecutor's Office is coordinating the investigations.

Alberto was a carpenter resident in Villar Perosa and worked in the family carpentry shop in Pinasca. He had chosen that profession which he carried out with great passion. Precisely on the day of the accident he had participated in the traditional 'carpenters' lunch' in Salza di Pinerolo, an event which had no longer taken place for a few years and which this year, precisely at the will of the 27-year-old, had been reorganised.